AG report criticisms to be referred to Selangor PAC: MB

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will refer to the State Public Accounts Committee several criticisms in the Auditor-General's Report on regulating water resources in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

He said this would enable the PAC to look into the improvements that could be made to rectify any weaknesses.

"The state government has taken the stand all along that every criticism of the Auditor-General will be looked into so that there will no recurrence of shortcomings and the state government administrative efficiency can be upgraded," he said to reporters after closing a conference of Quran teachers

here.

The Auditor-General's Report Series 2 pointed out that several weaknesses undermined the effective implementation of regulatory activities pertaining to water resources in Selangor, such as the shutdown of a water treatment plant due to pollution of raw water by ammonia, land clearing and oil spill.

Lembaga Urus Air Selangor was also found to have not undertaken work to measure the rate of flow of the major rivers to determine the availability of river water resources at particular times.

These weaknesses were detected in the audit carried out between October 2015 and May 2016. — Bernama