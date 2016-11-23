Pre-war shophouses burnt down in fire

JOHOR BARU: Four pre-war double story shophouses along Jalan Trus were destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.

Prompt action by firemen from the Tebrau Fire and Rescue station saved more units of the shophouses from being razed in the fire which started at 7.30pm.

One of the victims, joss stick shop owner Poon Wai Mung, 40, told theSun that he and his mother had been in the joss stick business for more than 40 years.

"This is the second time my shop has been affected by a fire since 1991. My mother is sad and I think its time for us to close our business," he said, adding that his mother was already 66 years old.

He estimated the loss to be about RM50,000.

The shop next to his, which was also destroyed, was empty and allegedly used by drug addicts for their activities.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.