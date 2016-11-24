Pakatan Harapan women leaders in Ipoh lodge police report against detention of Maria

IPOH: A group of Pakatan Harapan women leaders lodged a police report against the detention of Bersih 5 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah at the Ipoh district police station here today.

Ten leaders from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, DAP and Amanah who were present asked the police to release her immediately.

PKR Wanita chief Fathmawaty Salim said that Maria Chin is not a terrorist to receive such treatment but a citizen fighting for justice.