Pahang settlers still owe Felda almost RM1b

KUANTAN: Felda settlers in Pahang still owe the plantation giant RM997.1 million to date, said state Felda Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abu Bakar Harun.

He said there were two categories of debts, namely socio-economic development debt and farm development loans for Felda settlers in the state.

"The socio-economic development debt amounts to RM558.1 million while for the farm development loans it is RM438.9 million," he said in replying to a question from Datuk Mohamed Arifin Awang Ismail (BN-Chenor) at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Mohamed Arifin had wanted to know the total amount of arrears that had yet to be settled by Pahang Felda farmers and the actions taken by Felda to recover the money.

Abu Bakar said the total debt involved Felda settlers in 115 schemes in three regions in the state. — Bernama