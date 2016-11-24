Government to ensure all passenger vehicles have child seat lock: Liow

SEREMBAN: The government will ensure all passenger vehicles have a child seat lock before imposing the compulsory use of child safety seats or child restraint systems by 2019.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said beginning this year, the ministry had made it compulsory for all car manufacturers in Malaysia and imported cars to have the child seat lock in the car.

"Before I can introduce compulsory child seat, I must ensure that all vehicles in Malaysia have the child seat lock, so that it can bulk the child seat and lock it in the car.

"But presently, there are some cars, especially old models, without the child seat lock," he told reporters after the Certificate Awarding Ceremony of Level 1 and 2 courses in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of Six Car Sets, here today.

Also present were CKM Landas MRO Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Hamzah Md Rus and CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd head of Industrial Collaboration Programme and Localisation Chen Wanming.

Liow said the government was giving the grace period until 2019, to give time for the owner of old cars to install the child seat lock.

"I know there is urgency for some parents and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to push for an earlier start.

"At the same time, I urge manufacturers of child seat lock to make it cheaper as the current cost is high," he added. — Bernama