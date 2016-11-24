Night lane closure along Jalan Jinjang Permai 2, Jalan Kepong: MMC Gamuda

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be a long-term night lane closure by stages along Jalan Jinjang Permai and Jalan Kepong (South-bound) to facilitate utilities relocation for Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) construction works.

MMC Gamuda Sdn Bhd, in a statement here today, said the closure along Jalan Jinjang Permai 2 before and opposite of Wisma TNB would be closed, starting from Nov 25 to Dec 17, 10pm until 6am.

"There will also be leftmost lane closure along Jalan Kepong (South-bound) for a stretch of 180m, from Dec 19 to Jan 7," the statement said.

Meanwhile, there will also be a continuation of long-term lane closures along Jalan Kuala Selangor (Sungai Buloh-bound and Kepong-bound) from Nov 25 to Feb 28, 10pm until 6am.

"This closure is to facilitate loading/unloading material and open guard rail, site clearing and tree cutting, mapping and piloting, utilities relocation and temporary works – sheet pile and earth work, soil investigation, road widening and diversion, piling and pile cap for MRT construction works.

"There will also be a left-most lane closure along Jalan Kuala Selangor (Sungai Buloh-bound) at Km47 before the ramp up to Sierramas until after the ramp to Sierramas exit for a stretch of 100m," the statement said.

Besides that, MMC Gamuda also stated that there would be a lane closure on the ramp up to Sierramas and IGB International School (Kepong-bound) for a stretch of 100m. — Bernama