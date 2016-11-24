MACC questions six over RM12m Labuan food court

LABUAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called in at least six people, including government servants, to facilitate investigations into a RM12 million food court being built in Tanjung Purun.

However, there has been no arrest or seizure.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the commission's investigation team was reviewing the relevant documents to determine whether they were related to the project.

Meanwhile, the magistrate's court has remanded a 59-year-old Labuan federal government agency director and two contractors in their 40's for seven days since Tuesday, to assist in the investigations.

Following their arrest, the MACC has frozen 12 bank accounts belonging to the director and members of his family, totalling RM889,000, believed to be part of the millions of ringgit obtained through alleged corruption. — Bernama