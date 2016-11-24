Police nab suspect in temple desecration

GEORGE TOWN: The police detained a man today, for alleged desecration of deities at a Hindu temple in Jalan Timah here early this month.

The incident involving three deities worth about RM2,000, occurred at the Sri Raja Madurai Veeram Kuil on Nov 12.

In a statement here, Northeast police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the 39-year-old suspect would be remanded tomorrow at the George Town court to facilitate investigations.

He said the suspect had two criminal records. — Bernama