Government hopes private companies will redevelop Seremban-Port Dickson railway track

SEREMBAN: The government hopes private companies will jointly redevelop the Seremban-Port Dickson railway track which is no longer in use.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said efforts to upgrade the Seremban-Port Dickson railway track was part of the infrastructure project in developing Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV).

"We cannot just depend on funds from the government because it will only delay upgrading works, so we hope private companies will participate to speed up the process," he said.

He told reporters this, after a ceremony to present Level 1 and 2 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Certificates for six-coach trains, here today.

Liow said the MVV project announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the 11th Malaysia Plan had attracted foreign investors, particularly from China.

The 38km Seremban-Port Dickson railway track starts from Seremban Railway Station and passes through several small towns such as Rasah, Mambau and Siliau.

The railway line was last used in July 2008 before its closure following the derailment of a train transporting oil to Ipoh.

Meanwhile, Liow said the government aimed to produce at least 1,000 graduates in railway engineering and MRO course yearly by 2020.

He urged graduates to venture into the field considering the country's rapid rail industry growth and requirement for skilled MRO workers.

Liow said the government was also working with local universities to ensure the target set could be achieved.

In another development, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the Seremban-Port Dickson railway restoration project was not in the 2017 budget.

But there were other ways to implement it, he said.

He noted that the project was part of Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) development plan which could either be implemented with government provision or through public private partnership (PPP).

"We would rather have the project developed through PPP as in this way work will be more organised and can be completed fast," he said adding that the state government through the MVV secretariat would forward the proposal to the federal government. — Bernama