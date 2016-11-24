Johor Umno offers help to bring drug mule Shyzlin home

KOTA ISKANDAR: Johor Umno has expressed its willingness to help bring back a Malaysian female drug mule who has been in Peru for the past seven years.

Its liaison committee secretary, Datuk Md Jais Sarday, said the party would do all it could to help bring back Shyzlin Hataman, 42.

"The first step is to gather all information pertaining to the victim, including contacting her family here.

"When we heard the news, we felt that we had to take immediate action because she's having a difficult time over there, with no relatives. Our hope is to take her out the soonest we can and bring her home," he told reporters at the State Legislative Assembly building here today.

Md Jais also said that Johor Umno would contact Wisma Putra to seek advice on helping Shyzlin.

It was reported that the Johor Baru-born woman had served a four-year imprisonment in a Peruvian correctional facility and was fined 5,000 soles (RM6,458.69) for her involvement in an international drug syndicate.

The former kindergarten teacher was detained in the Peruvian capital of Lima in May 2010 for carrying drugs weighing 3.83kg from Istanbul.

According to a local daily, Shyzlin, who was now living in a church over there, suffered from various illnesses such as asthma, diabetes and swelling all over her body.

It was also reported that she sought help from anyone who could bring her back to Malaysia as she could not afford to purchase a flight ticket. — Bernama