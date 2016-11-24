Chee Wah targets better results in FY17

SEBERANG JAYA: Stationery supplier Chee Wah Corp Bhd is targeting higher revenue for the financial year ending June 30, 2017 (FY17), aided by the growing export market for its high quality products especially in Europe.

Group finance director Lee Eng Sheng said the group would continue its aggressive efforts to refine the marketing strategies, inclusive of pricing and product development, to grow its share of the educational and office sectors in niche markets.

He said about 75% of the company’s products were for the export market which included Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Asia, Europe and Africa.

“We have achieved RM92.35 million in revenue in FY16 and we are hoping for a better growth in 2017 supported by higher export proceeds arising from the depreciation of the ringgit,” he told Bernama when met after the company’s annual general meeting here yesterday.

Lee said the group’s cost rationalisation exercise had also helped to keep its operating costs well within expectation.

Meanwhile, he said the recent launch of Arto by Campap range of high-end art and craft based paper products was well accepted in the local market. – Bernama