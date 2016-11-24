WAH ... with Guardian

A Guardian customer won a two-storey house worth RM498,000 at the Guardian’s first Win-A House (WAH) competition. Not an easy feat though as a total of 41 shoppers were put through a one hour reality challenge during the final round of the WAH competition.

REWARDING ITS CUSTOMERS

According to Guardian Health and Beauty Sdn Bhd (Guardian Malaysia) marketing director Christina Low, the competition received over 400,000 entries from across Malaysia. The outcome where all finalists were awarded gifts put smiles on many faces.

While the grand-prize winner, Syarina Nordin, walked off with a home to her name, the other 40 finalists received gifts which included 10 Kuvings Juicers worth over RM2,800 each, 40 La Gourmet utensils and hampers worth over RM100 each, and 500,000 air miles.

The WAH competition organised by Guardian Malaysia was aimed at commemorating its 49th anniversary and Malaysia’s national day. The contest required shoppers to guess the number of Guardian tissue packs in an acrylic model house.

SHOPPERS’ DELIGHT

During the finals, Low shared why Guardian chose to present a house as the grand prize.

“We felt that giving away a double-storey house would be a truly meaningful way to reward our customers for their support over the last 49 years, in view of the current concerns about the affordability of residential property. By holding this fun and challenging grand finale, we also hoped to promote the camaraderie and sportsmanship among our shoppers, and make this a truly memorable event for all,” she said.

The double-storey link house that more than made Syarina’s day is developed by Seri Pajam Development. It is located in the D’Mayang Sari township and is scheduled to be completed next year. For more information on this spectacular contest, visit the Guardian Malaysia website.