Maria's habeas corpus application to be heard next Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah’s “habeas corpus” application to challenge her 28 days' detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) is to be heard next Tuesday.

High Court judge Datuk Nordin Hassan fixed the new date, Nov 29, 2016, today.

Maria’s lawyer, Gurdial Singh Nijar, applied for Maria to be present in the court and cited case laws. The judge will consider the application on the next date.

In the application, Maria named Supt Tham Lai Kuan (head of classified crimes investigation unit, Bukit Aman), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Home Minister and the Malaysian government as respondents.

Maria is seeking for an order for her release, immediately and for an order for her to be brought to the court and that no other imposition is made against her under Sosma or other laws.

Maria’s eldest son, Azumin Mohamad Yunus, 23, had filed a supporting affidavit for the application in which he stated that Maria was arrested at about 3.10pm on Nov 18, 2016, from her office.

He further stated that Maria was placed in a cell, measuring 8x15 sq ft, without any window and under solitary confinement, without any mattress or pillow and she has to sleep on a wood on the concrete floor.

Outside the court, Maria’s lawyer Datuk S.Ambiga’s said solitary confinement was against the lock-up rules, referring to the IGP’s statement that Maria’s condition is, according to the rules.

She also appealed to the IGP for mattress, blanket and pillows to be provided to Maria.