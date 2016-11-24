Firemen extinguishes fire at rubber glove factory after seven hours

TAIPING: Firemen took seven hours to put out a fire at a rubber glove factory in Kamunting here last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue spokesman said in a statement today the fire at the factory's section that stored gloves boxes and ceramic goods occurred at 7.30pm.

It destroyed 50% of the store and caused 300 litres of ammonia spills, he added.

However, the Hazardous Materials Unit team from the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue station which made the detection and inspection declared the area is safe.

The operation, involving 86 firemen from Kamunting, Taiping and Bagan Serai stations and assisted by the fire volunteers team, police and Tenaga Nasional Bhd managed to douse the fire completely at 2.40am. — Bernama