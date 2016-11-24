Muslims NGOs gather at Parliament in support of Hadi's Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 100 participants from various Muslim non-governmental organisations gathered in front of Parliament building in support of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Private Member's Bill this morning.

The group, which includes students from tahfiz schools, began gathering as early as 7.30am before dispersing two hours later.

They were clad in black and white shirts and were seen carrying placards and banners demanding for Muslims in Malaysia to be given the right to strengthen the powers of the Syariah court.

The NGOs present yesterday said they come under the Ummat secretariat, an umbrella body which represents some 500 Muslim groups under its wing.

Ummat secretariat chairman Amiruddin Yahaya said Muslim lawmakers have no excuse not to support the bill as they represent the voice of Muslim voters in their constituencies.

He said the secretariat would list the names of Muslim MPs who do not favour the amendment and threatened to campaign against them in the next general election.

"We will go to their constituencies and explain to the voters that they (the MPs) were against strengthening Islamic law.

"What is their purpose of being in Parliament? We are giving them the ultimatum to support the bill. There is no reason for them to prevent it," he told reporters.

Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang MP, seeks to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

His proposal has come under severe criticism from those who said that it will pave the way for PAS to implement Hudud law in Kelantan.

Amiruddin said the group had conducted campaigns nationwide to explain the proposed amendments to the public.

"We want to tell our non-Muslim friends that Islamic law will not affect them. We have gone on a nationwide tour, including Sabah and Sarawak.

"Almost all of those that we met expressed support to the amendment ... this will not affect the non-Muslims. They do not have to worry," he added.