Shah Alam MP escorted to safety following violent confrontation by Tajuddin's supporters

KUALA LUMPUR: A violent confrontation erupted in front of the entrance to the Dewan Rakyat as a group claiming to be supporters of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman attempted to attack Amanah's Shah Alam MP Abdul Khalid Samad this morning.

The group, numbering more than 10 people, charged at Abdul Khalid as soon as he stepped out of his car upon arrival at the building.

Parliament security tried to prevent the group from coming near the lawmaker but they kept on pushing while shouting profanities at Abdul Khalid who said he was not injured.

However, he added that the group had landed punches on the security personnel.

It is believed that the group had turned up to look for Abdul Khalid following his altercation with the Deputy Agriculture and Agro based Industry Minister in the Dewan. Abdul Khalid had called him a "sial" (cursed) Minister.

Due to the tense situation, Abdul Khalid had to be escorted into the Dewan by the security personnel.

Watch the video of the incident here: