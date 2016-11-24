Guan Eng demands The Star to retract, apologise over Pulau Jerejak article

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) wants The Star to publish a retraction and apology over a Nov 16 article on an issue involving Pulau Jerejak.

He made the demand in a Nov 18 notice of defamation and claimed the article cast severe aspersions on his character and reputation.

Other than the retraction and apology, he is also demanding for the publication to prove the authenticity of the article, the identity of the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) sources in the article and damages.

Copies of the letter of demand were distributed to reporters at a media conference today.

During the conference, Lim asked how Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Teng Chang Yeow knew about him instituting legal action against the paper as only the publication and him was privy to such information.

"This only further validates suspicion the mainstream media and BN have such a close rapport, that they fail to demand the same degree of truth, documentary proof, investigative reporting and public accountability as they demand from the Penang government," he said.

Pulau Jerejak came under the spotlight after the PDC sold its 49% stake in Tropical Island Resort Sdn Bhd (TIRSB), a 1997 joint venture between PDC and UDA Holdings Berhad, to a subsidiary of Ideal Properties for RM156 million this year.

Teng had questioned why the stake was sold as he claimed there was a RM220 million profit guarantee deal on the table in Dec 2013 but PDC has denied there was such an offer.

Lim sidestepped the question of possible legal action against Teng saying he wanted to focus on The Star first.

On Monday, Lim also urged the publication to retract and apologise for a report that a man died during flash floods in Penang on Sunday.

He had said there was no such incident and expressed his disappointment over the standard of reporting.

The deceased was identified as S. Ravichandran, 42, who fell off a boat and drowned in Sungai Perai.