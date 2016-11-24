Johor State Assembly: One man's boot is another man's boat

Posted on 24 November 2016 - 02:48pm Last updated on 24 November 2016 - 03:05pm

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The word "boat" and "boot" became an issue of ill-feeling between Johor Health and Environment committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat and Dr Boo Cheng Hau (Skudai- DAP).

Ayub told the Johor State Assembly that Dr Boo wanted to give him a "boot' for inspecting all the polluted rivers in the state.

Ayub who was presenting the exco summary said it was rude.

Boo tried to explain but was stopped by the speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz.

Later Boo told reporters that what he meant was to give Ayub a ten-year old boat for him to travel down the polluted the rivers.

"I said boat, not "boot" when debating on the Budget 2017 on Monday," he said, adding that Ayub mistook the word and he should retract calling him "kurang ajar".

Ayub, earlier in reply to Boo's question said Sungai Skudai is the source water for Sultan Ismail water treatment plant but operates only twice a year due to heavy pollution.