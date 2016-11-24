Two policemen charged for accepting RM8,000 bribe relating to drug case

Inspector Mohd Faizal Fauzi. — Bernama

Corporal V. Ravichandran. — Bernama

IPOH: An inspector and a corporal claimed trial for taking a RM8,000 bribe to close a drug case two years ago at the Sessions Court here today.

Corporal V. Ravi Chandran, 48, and Inspector Mohd Faizal Fauzi, 34, from the Ipoh district police anti narcotics branch were jointly charged with accepting RM8,000 as an inducement from an individual identified as K.Premnath, from Taman Lapangan Perdana here to close an investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act against him.

The alleged offence was committed at Maybank Jelapang branch Jalan Silibin here between 7.40pm and 7.55pm on Sept 2, 2014.

They were charged under Section 17 (a) of the Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009, which upon conviction carries a fine of five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 or whichever is higher.

Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Nurul Wahida Jalaludin asked the court to impose a bail of RM15,000 for each of the accused.

"The bail must be substantive based on the seriousness of the case and public interest," she added.

Lawyer for both accused, K. Nahtan who asked for RM10,000 bail for each of them said: "My clients are government servants and the question of them absconding does not arise."

He told the court Ravi Chandran is married with three children aged 21,17 and 15, while his wife is not working.

Mohd Faizal has three children aged five, six and seven. His wife is an employee of Telekom Malaysia.

Judge S. Indera Nehru set bail at RM10,000 each.

She fixed Dec 14 for case management and presenting of documents.