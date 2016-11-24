PAS to organise 'Monster' rally to gather support for Syariah Court ammendments

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will hold a "monster" rally to garner support for amendments it seeks to make to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the rally would also include the participation of political parties, non-governmental organisations and non-Muslim organisations that support the Islamist party's cause.

"God willing, PAS will organise a 'himpunan aman raksasa' (peaceful monster gathering) representing Muslims from various political parties and NGOs, including those who supported the bill. Wait and see," he told a press conference at Parliament lobby here.

Although the date has yet to be confirmed, Abdul Hadi said it could be held before the next Parliament sitting in March 2017.

"We will provide an explanation nationwide, meet with all Muslim NGOs and conduct dialogues with the non-Muslims, before the gathering," he said.

Hadi also likened the non-Muslim MPs to Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, for openly criticising the bill which governs the livelihood of Muslims.

Ahok had sparked the wrath of Muslims in Indonesia for allegedly insulting the Quran.

"Unfortunately, the amendment has shown how non-Muslim politicians try to interfere in matters pertaining to the Muslims and the Rulers," he said.

Earlier, more than 100 participants from various Muslim non-governmental organisations gathered in front of Parliament building in support of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private member's bill today morning.

The group, which includes students from tahfiz schools, began gathering as early as 7.30am before dispersing two hours later.

They were clad in black and white shirts and were seen carrying placards and banners demanding for Muslims in Malaysia to be given the right to strengthen the powers of the Syariah court.

The NGOs present today said they come under the UMMAT secretariat, an umbrella body which represents some 500 Muslim groups under its wing.

UMMAT secretariat chairman Amiruddin Yahaya said Muslim lawmakers have no excuse not to support the bill as they represent the voice of Muslim voters in their constituencies.

He said the secretariat would list the names of Muslim MPs who do not favour the amendment and threatened to campaign against them in the next general election.