Govt to investigate security breach in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will call for an investigation on security measures in Parliament after a group of people attacked an Opposition MP today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (pix) said the ministry would instruct the Chief Government Security Officer (CGSO) to find out why the group were allowed to enter Parliament grounds.

"Our first step is to direct the CGSO to investigate the matter as the unit is responsible for security in the area.

"We need to know how these individuals were allowed to come into the restricted area without being invited by any responsible party," he told reporters at Parliament lobby here.

Earlier, a group calling themselves supporters of Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman charged towards Amanah's Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad as he attempted to enter the Dewan Rakyat.

Tension between Khalid and Tajuddin started on Monday following a furore in the Dewan Rakyat after the latter referred to DAP's Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as "the only woman here with a Kok".

This prompted Khalid to refer to Tajuddin who is also the Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Minister as "menteri sial".

Nur Jazlan added that those who trespassed into Parliament grounds could be shot by the security forces.

"Anybody coming to Parliament without authorisation can actually be shot. Such signs have been erected along the building's perimeter," he said.

Nur Jazlan also reminded the public not to play the blame game until the investigation on the attack is concluded.