Man arrested for posting insulting comments on Johor Sultan

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained a man for allegedly posting that police arrested a male suspect allegedly for posting insulting comments about the Johor Sultan and Crown Prince over a public forum on social media.

The 34-year-old man was picked up in Bayan Baru police station in Penang at 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said in a statement that such an act is a threat to peace and harmony in the state.

The case will be investigated under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or one year's jail, or both, on conviction and also liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for everyday during which the offence is continued after conviction.