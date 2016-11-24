Bersih’s candlelight vigil to continue despite police’s warning

PETALING JAYA: Electoral reform watchdog Bersih 2.0 will continue with its nightly candlelight vigil at Dataran Merdeka for its chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah despite the police warning that action will be taken against them.

Bersih steering committee member Jay Jay Denis said that the vigil will only be stopped when Maria is released from her detention.

"In fact, the attendance is increasing everyday regardless of how much the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and police may want to stop it," Jay Jay said.

He was responding to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar's warning that police will take serious action against those who are holding candlelight vigils within the historic square's vicinity as the square is off limits to them.

On Tuesday, KL mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz had ordered for the closure of Dataran Merdeka from 5pm to 7am for one week, in a move to prevent Bersih from holding its nightly vigil at the iconic square.

Bersih have been holding the vigil for Maria at Dataran Merdeka since Monday, seeking her release.

Maria is currently under investigation under Section 124C of the Penal Code for attempting 'activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy' and detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Meanwhile, Jay Jay said he was baffled as to how Maria was a threat to national security when she had clamoured to strengthen parliamentary democracy.

Khalid had said she was detained under Sosma for her offences relating to national security and had nothing to do with politics or last weekend Bersih 5 rally.

"The police can always investigate her without having to detain her like this. Bersih has always been willing to cooperate with the police," he said.