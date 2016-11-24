Penang athletes deserve better, says BN lawmaker

GEORGE TOWN: A Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker has urged the state administration to provide equal treatment for all athletes representing the state in sporting events.

The call from Pulau Betong assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad comes after he received complaints of poor room and board conditions experienced by the Penang pentaque team at the Sukma games in Sarawak.

He said the complaint was delivered to his service center and the letter with pictures showed the athletes staying in a wooden house and sleeping on the floor.

"They have to sleep on mats and they were only served rice with half a portion of fish.

"State athletes should be given proper treatment as they are going out to bring glory for Penang," he said in a press conference today after the Penang Legislative Assembly morning session.

When approached for comments, Penang Women, Family and Community Development, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Chong Eng said she will ask the State Sports Council to investigate.

She said Santubong, the place where the games were hosted, was in a secluded area where lodging options were limited adding that choices could be further restricted as athletes from other states were also looking for places to stay.