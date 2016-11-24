Cops close several break-in cases with arrest of three men

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police believe they have solved several break-in and assault cases in the Central Seberang Perai area with the arrest of three men on Tuesday.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said policemen in patrol cars detained two youths aged 20 and 24 years at Jalan Juru about 6pm on Tuesday after they were caught behaving very suspicious.

On checking them, he said, police found the older suspect with a stolen handphone and they admitted to a break-in with a stolen laptop sold to a 33-year old man whom they also detained.

He said the two youths confessed to breaking into a factory at the Juru Small and Medium Industry Zone on Nov 10 to steal cables which were later recovered.

The 24-year old suspect also admitted to attacking a man with a wooden rod and helmet in Taman Pulasan on Oct 25," he added.