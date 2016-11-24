NST printing plant catches fire

Posted on 24 November 2016 - 04:03pm Last updated on 24 November 2016 - 05:49pm

SHAH ALAM: Fire gutted three cooling towers at the New Straits Times Press printing plant in Bukit Jelutong, here.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Mohd Sani Harul said they were alerted to the incident at about 1.20pm today.

He said 17 Fire and Rescue department personnel, from the Kota Anggerik and Subang Jaya fire stations were deployed to put out the blaze.

"We managed to control the blaze in about 30 minutes," he said adding that about 90% of the cooling towers were destroyed.