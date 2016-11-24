Festive fun fruity feast from Kenny Rogers

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS (KRR) is capping the year on an upbeat note with its Fun Fruity Feast, a festive flavoursome fruit-focused food fusion of savoury, sweet, and tangy.

The star of the new menu is, of course, the rotisserie-roasted chicken doused with the special fruity gravy, a new concoction of KRR’s trademark herbs and spices added with a dash of mango and passion fruit.

The fruity addition echoes the flavours of poultry and fruit which are the hallmark of the year-end holidays. It gives the chicken a fresh taste, while still retaining the flavour customers look for in a KRR meal.

To complement the new main offering, KRR also introduced the vanilla roselle muffin and the Merry-Go-Fruity drink.

The new muffin flavour adds a little bit of crunch and tanginess to the end of a meal. However, eating it first might overwhelm the other sweet tastes of the meal.

Merry-Go-Fruity, on the other hand, is a mixture of dragon fruit with a hint of sourness from the roselle, the creaminess of guava and the refreshing taste of lemon.

The drink, for me, could use some mint to not only contrast with all the fruitiness, but also add to the overall festive flavour.

Finally, making its return by popular demand is the garlic parsley potato. This savoury and tender side dish is made from steamed potato wedges coated with garlic butter and seasoned with parsley flakes.

This menu item, according to Esther Woo, the deputy general manager of Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn Bhd, is one of the most requested items at KRR.

Those who want to try the new menu may now choose from three meal options.

They are the Fruity Favourite Meal which comes with Kenny’s fruity quarter chicken, garlic parsley potato, a side dish, and a vanilla roselle muffin; the Fruity Chicken Meal, which comes with an additional side dish; or the Fruity Soup Meal, which comes with a bowl of country-style chicken soup instead of side dishes.

Meals are priced at RM19.90 onwards, and for a limited time, you can also order a Single Happiness ice cream, with one free additional scoop.

In conjunction with the introduction of the Fun Fruity Feast, KRR is also offering the Take-it-Home Fruity Feast promotion.

For only RM68.80, you can take home a Kenny’s fruity whole chicken, six vanilla roselle muffins, and four Merry-Go Fruity drinks.

The Fun Fruity Feast is now available at all KRR outlets.