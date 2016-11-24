Press Digest - Drop in ringgit casts a pall on CNY goods business

PETALING JAYA: The drop in ringgit against the US dollar looks set to cast a pall on upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) goods business where "brisk sales" had been the traditional catchphrase.

Sundry goods merchants expect the prices of festive items to go up by 20%-30%.

Some of them quipped that they can consider themselves to have "made a profit if we don't lose any money selling Chinese New Year goods".

According to a report in Nanyang Siang Pau today, an economic slowdown, on top of the persistent inflation and weakened ringgit, have seen the consumer market going through a lean period, and sundry goods merchants are hoping to get a much-needed boost from the sales of CNY goods.

But the latest slide in the ringgit in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential polls, is putting paid to their plans.

This is because the strength of the green back has a direct impact on the prices of imported goods including Chinese New Year items, which are imported mainly from China and Hong Kong.

If the prices of imported festive items go up at source, so will the retail prices here, a situation that is bad for business, especially when consumers are tightening their belts.

Merchants as well as food and beverage businesses polled by the daily are not optimistic about the sales outlook for the coming Chinese New Year.

The fact that the festival falls at the end of January, barely three weeks after schools reopen, does not help matters, some of them said, explaining that parents with several school-going children will have less money at their disposal after spending no small amount on school uniform, shoes, bags and stationery.