A Gen-erous spread

Posted on 24 November 2016 - 08:18pm Last updated on 24 November 2016 - 08:34pm

JAPANESE foodies are in for a treat, as Gen Japanese Restaurant in Sunway Putra Hotel has rolled out its latest promotion, a buffet-style lunch.

The restaurant, known for its weekend buffet dinners, is offering diners the chance to enjoy this popular all-you-can-eat option during weekday lunch hours.

While à la carte dishes will still be available on request during the Weekday Lunch Buffet, patrons can now look forward to a much quicker, affordable, yet still delicious alternative with the buffet.

They can indulge in a variety of Japanese favourites as well as four signature dishes, including freshly-rolled California maki, succulent tori teriyaki (baked boneless chicken leg smeared with teriyaki sauce), crisp prawn tempura and the classic saba shioyaki (grilled Japanese mackerel with sea salt).

Located on the 10th floor of the hotel, the restaurant also offers a panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur city.

Heading the kitchen team is chef Lau Yeou Sin, who has meticulously prepared three separate menus to be rotated in sequence during the weekdays.

Each menu will cover a myriad of delectable dishes consisting of appetizers and salads, a sushi bar, main courses, Japanese fried snacks, and desserts.

You will never look at salads the same way again after tasting Gen’s scrumptiously sinful salad selections such as beef pastrami with roasted capsicum, boiled potato and egg with orange dill mayonnaise, and more.

There are also different salad dressings to suit different tastebuds.

Patrons can satisfy their sushi cravings with an assortment of sushi rolls (maki) with popular fillings like tamago (egg), maguro (tuna) and crabmeat.

The affordable lunch buffet also doesn’t compromise on the quality of free flow salmon and butter fish sashimi.

Diners will also be able to enjoy a different variety of rice, noodles, chicken, fish and vegetable dishes.

Some of the irresistible mains include the comforting seafood fried rice, yaki udon (a common udon stir-fry, savoury mackerel fish glazed with lemon butter and shoyu.

Apart from the assortment of the popular tempura, there’s also an array of tempting fried goodies such as deep-fried balls of crabmeat, koroge (croquettes), gyuza (pan-fried dumplings), breaded crab claw, and chicken katsu (deep-fried breaded chicken cutlet).

Gen Japanese Restaurant also offers a diverse selection of intricately decorated bite-sized cakes with crowd-pleasing flavours like green tea cheese cake, pandan, chocolate, and red velvet.

On top of that, there are an assortment of jellies, puddings, fresh fruits, and ice cream for those with a sweet tooth.

The Weekday Lunch Buffet at Gen Japanese Restaurant is available weekdays from noon to 2.30pm, and is priced at RM78 nett per adult and RM39 nett for children.

For more, visit the Sunway Putra Hotel website.