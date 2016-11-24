Planting green solutions

HOW many of us actually pay attention to the packaging on food and beverage products when we’re doing our groceries?

A simple act, such as switching from products using non-renewable packaging to those using 100% renewable packaging, goes a long way in helping to conserve our forests.

However, while many of us have adopted a greener lifestyle by recycling paper and cutting down on its use whenever possible, the demand for paper products is still high.

To educate Malaysians about renewable packaging, Tetra Pak has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Asia on an educational campaign.

The Pack that Grows Back campaign, which was launched recently, features hands-on activities to educate consumers about the benefits of sustainable carton recycling as well as Tetra Pak’s carton-making process and the significance behind the FSC label – featuring a distinctive logo of a tree with a tick mark – on cartons.

The FSC is an organisation responsible for looking after forests that are of high conservation value, sheltering wildlife habitats and species, maintaining ecological functions of the forests, and is also tasked with respecting the rights of indigenous people as well as local communities.

Choosing packages with the FSC label provides consumers a guarantee that the wood and paper products used are derived from controlled sources and FSC-certified forests.

Apart from minimising its impact on the environment, Tetra Pak cartons are also made in a way that protects the products inside from damaging external factors.

Each carton is made up of six layers, alternating between paperboard, polyethylene, and aluminium.

Some of the well-known brands which are using Tetra Pak cartons include Ace Canning, Amoy Canning, Dutch Lady, Etika, F&B, Linaco, Marigold, Nestle, Tropicana, and Yeo’s.

“We firmly believe that being environmentally responsible is the basis of good business,” said Brian May, the managing director of Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, at the campaign launch.

“Together with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders, we are leading the industry in responsible sourcing and working towards 100% renewable packaging.”

May added that Tetra Pak is encouraging all Malaysians to make responsible purchase decisions by choosing FSC-certified packages.

FSC Asia Pacific regional director Alistair Monument said that making the decision to choose renewable packages is also a win-win situation that benefits both consumers and businesses.

“Not only can FSC provide ongoing business value, but it also allows companies to take direct action to stop deforestation.

“It is a privilege to work with sustainability advocates like Tetra Pak to drive demand for responsible forestry practices and increase consumer awareness on the importance of the purchasing choices they make.”