Observe Standing Orders and rulings imposed by Speaker: Azalina

PETALING JAYA: The amendments to the Private Member's Bill tabled by Marang MP Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang means the motion would not have gone through the first reading, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azlina Othman Said (pix).

In a statement issued today, she said that while Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia allowed Hadi to read out the amended motion, the overall amendments meant that it can be adjourned under Parliamentary Standing Orders 15(5).

"Parliamentary Standing Orders 28 allows the Private Member's Bill to be amended.

"A Private Member's Bill differs from government Bills where a minister may give a day's notice, after which the Bills are read out by the Dewan Rakyat secretary and considered to have undergone the first reading," she said.

The Pengerang MP advised MPs to observe the Standing Orders and rulings imposed by the Speaker to ensure that the Dewan Rakyat functions smoothly.

Azalina also stressed that Hadi's proposed bill was not related to hudud law.

She said the amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 was to enhance the powers of the Syariah courts.

Her clarification came after Hadi who is also PAS president read his motion for the amendments today, before deferring it to the next time Parliament convenes.