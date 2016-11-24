Heart of his city

HE IS A filmmaker, model, actor, presenter, financial consultant, restaurateur, single father, events manager and now, is in the midst of developing a lifestyle app.

Is Indonesia-based Mike Lewis biting off more than he can chew? Well, not according to him.

Lewis will next be seen as a presenter in one episode of the Life Inspired (LI) channel original production of Lifestyle Advocates season 2 this Sunday, in which his focus is on tastemakers in Jakarta.

“Lifestyle Advocates is about people, fashion, food and lifestyle,” he said at a recent interview, adding that it was LI’s producers who suggested that he try his hand at being in front of the camera.

Lewis is one of six hosts covering six different cities in season two of the series.

The others are Hong Kong’s TV host and celebrity photographer Sean Lee Davies; Malaysia’s fashion designer and go-getter Tengku Chanela Jamidah; Singapore’s gifted marketeer and creative consultant Tracy Phillips; Taiwan’s ‘it’ girl and fashion photographer Shing-l Chen; and former VJ for MTV Asia, Thai-American actor, host and model Utt Panichkul.

Lewis said: “It is our job to show off our native cities. I’m not a native of Jakarta (his mum is a Malaysian from Ipoh while dad is a Canadian) but I have been there long enough to be accepted as one.

“Even though I am not Indonesian or was born there, I was given the opportunity to show off the city I love. It is a heavy responsibility. If they didn’t like how I did my job, they [might] protest!”

But without missing a beat, he quipped: “I think I pulled it off. My mother said it is the best one!”

Lewis said it was his job to pick the people they were going to feature, select the location and ask the right questions.

He explained that he picked personalities who were fun and interesting to watch, such as Indonesian actors Chicco Jerikho and Rio Dewanto.

“They are [hot] right now. They [also] play a unique role in supporting the Indonesian coffee industry.

“They shot a movie all about coffee (Filosofi Kopi) which was a huge hit. They then opened a coffee shop based on the movie with the director, Angga Dwimas Sasongko.

“They are in a unique position of really telling us why Indonesian coffee is held in high regard throughout the world.”

Another interesting personality featured in the show is Didiet Maulana who uses ikat (a traditional dyeing technique used to make batik) but makes it modern and more fashionable.

Then there is Lal De Silva whom Lewis once worked with before. De Silva was a pastry chef at a renowned hotel before quitting and starting his own little cake shop.

Eight years later, he has 20 outlets, his own factory and is president of the Lamborghini club. The interview was done in De Silva’s Lamborghini!

Lewis took great pride in not making a standard travel show, livening things up with interesting interviews.

He also kept the audience entertained by doing things such as getting ‘electrocuted’ while getting a special spa treatment.

Lewis hopes there is a season three, and that he is invited back.

“I am hoping to work more with LI because it really is my passion to go places and expose what is fun and funky.”

Lewis has his own restaurant called Midtown in Jakarta, which was featured heavily in the show. Why?

“Because I can,” he said.

Where does he find the time to do so many things?

“To be honest, I don’t consider [it] work at all. These are things I wake up to, and love doing. I am just glad I have the energy to keep doing them.”

Catch Lewis on Lifestyle Advocates: Indonesia on Nov 27 at 7.30pm on LI (Astro channel 728).