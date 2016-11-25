Ten including son of a deputy minister sought by police for allegedly rioting at Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten individuals including a son of a deputy minister are being sought by police for allegedly rioting at Parliament in an attempt to assault a Member of Parliament today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh (pix) said today police have identified the 10 people including two women, all aged between 28 and 48, and urged them to surrender to police to assist in the investigations of the case.

He said investigations showed that the attack occurred in retaliation to a misunderstanding between Pasir Salak MP Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad over the former's comments on Seputeh MP Teresa Kok on Tuesday.

Amar said police personnel on duty at Parliament had lodged a report on the matter soon after the attack in the morning.

He said there were no reports of anyone hurt in the case.

Amar also urged the public especially supporters of political parties to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to always preserve and respect the integrity of Parliament.

He warned of stern action on any party that attempts to do otherwise.