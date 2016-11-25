Lower salary increases and bonuses recorded for 2016: MEF

PETALING JAYA: Employers granted lower salary increases and bonuses to executives throughout 2016 according to the 2016 Malaysian Employers Fedaration (MEF) Salary Surveys for Executives and non-Executives released, today

MEF president Tan Sri Azman Shah Haron, who launched the latest MEF survey said that 93.6% of respondents granted salary increase to executives as compared to 96.5% in 2015, while it was 95.4% for non-executives (96.5% in 2015).

"The average salary increase for executives in 2016 was also lower at 5.55% (5.97% in 2015), but it was slightly higher at 5.51% for non-executives (5.44% in 2015). The overall average forecasted salary increase for executives in 2017 is 5.30% as compared to 5.55% in 2016, while it is also forecasted lower at 5.43% in 2017 (5.51% in 2016) for non-executives," he said in a statement.

Azman said in terms of bonus, only 63% of respondent companies granted bonus to all executives as compared to 74.4% in 2015, and for non-executives it's 61.3% compared to 72.6% in 2015.

"The forecasted outlook for salary increases and bonuses in 2017 is just as bleak.

"Average forecasted bonus for 2017 also dipped for executives with 2.15 months (2.3 months in 2016) but increased for non-executives with 2.11 months which was higher than the 1.97 months of actual bonus in 2016," he added.

Present during the launch were MEF vice presidents A. Ramadass, Dr Michael Chiam Tow Hui, Abdul Wahab Abu Bakar, council members Razali Rahmat @ Ali Mhd, Mohd Syukri Ahmad Sudari and executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan.