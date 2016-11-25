Cops bust syndicate targeting retail outlets selling electrical appliances

SHAH ALAM: Police managed to bust a syndicate that targets retail outlets that sell electrical appliances with the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a smoke grenade.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said they also recovered more than 130 electronic gadgets and break-in equipments.

"The first suspect, a 36-year-old local, was arrested after policemen spotted him driving suspiciously near Kampung Jawa on Nov 16.

"He was asked to stop and police recovered a smoke grenade and housebreaking items such as screwdrivers and spanners after inspecting his car," Shafien told reporters at the district police headquarters here today.

The suspect then led police to a house in Kelana Jaya where another suspect, a 34-year-old local, was picked up.

Shafien said police recovered several housebreaking items, laptops, hard disks, mobile phones and karaoke sets estimated at RM150,000.

He said the third suspect, a 24-year-old Myanmar national, was picked up in Kampung Jawa.

The suspects, who have been active over the past few months, are believed to have links with syndicates that sell stolen items to retailers in Low Yat Plaza.

Meanwhile, Shafien said police have finished interrogating the lorry driver who ran over a Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel in a freak accident near a toll plaza at Setia Alam on Wednesday.

"We found that the driver has a medical history especially heart problems and he is living alone in Kuala Lumpur," Shafien said, adding that the driver would be released under police bail for a week.

In the 1pm incident, Mohd Ridzuan Yusoff, 32, died on the spot due to severe head injuries when he was hit by the trailer.