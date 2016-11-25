Najib wants all quarters to respect parliament

Posted on 25 November 2016 - 12:51am Last updated on 25 November 2016 - 08:14am

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) wants all quarters to respect parliament and regarded an attempt to assault an Opposition member of parliament as a serious matter.

"I take serious view of the incident in parliament today and acts of violence against members of parliament.

"I believe the police will wrap up the investigation soon," he said via a post on his official Twitter, @NajibRazak last night.

A group of 20 people attempted to assault Shah Alam Member of Parliament, Khalid Abdul Samad when he arrived at parliament building at 11am.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police chief, Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said they have identified 10 people suspected of being involved in the incident.

He urged them to come forward to assist in the investigation. — Bernama