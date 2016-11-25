Muslim men to face two-years jail for missing Friday prayers

KUALA TERENGGANU: Muslim men who do not perform Friday prayers in Terengganu will face a maximum fine of RM3,000 or two years' jail.

This followed the passing of the bill to amend the Terengganu Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Takzir) 2001 by the state assembly, here today.

Apart from amendments to Section 16, other amendments involved Section 19 on failure to respect Ramadan and Section 53 on harassing women in public places.

Amendments to Section 16 on offences by Muslim men not performing Friday prayers without valid reasons involved increasing the jail terms from a maximum of six months or a fine not exceeding RM1,000.

The jail term for offences committed under Section 19 and 53 will be increased from six months to a maximum of two years. — Bernama