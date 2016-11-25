Members of parliament must be visionary, says Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah said members of parliament must be visionary and concerned about the impact of laws on the nation's direction and the implementation of national policy.

"Being prejudiced, having vested interest and extreme partisanship to a political party must be avoided. A world-class parliament must not only possess modern infrastructure, but uphold the trust as elected representatives and loyal to the country.

"Everything being debated and whatever action which will be implemented, must be based on honesty and wisdom, avoid politicking with a narrow thinking and hatred," he said at a banquet, here.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tuanku Hajah Haminah was also present at the banquet which was organised by the Malaysian Parliament in conjunction with the end of the reign of the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12.

The arrival of their majesties were received by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Dewan Negara President Datuk S A Vigneswaran and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Tuanku Abdul Halim said political stability and unity were essential to ensure the continuity of the country's prosperity.

He said, the principles of Rukun Negara which were drawn up on Feb 23, 1971, more than 45 years ago, should always be understood.

He said as leaders, the members of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat should play a more effective role in boosting the comprehension of the people towards the Principles of Rukun Negara and its importance towards national unity.

"It is my hope that the Malaysian Parliament upholds the nobility of the federal constitution especially matters touching on the Malay rulers, Islam as the federal religion and the Malay language as the federal language, which are the fundamentals of constitution."

Tuanku Abdul Halim congratulated parliament, specifically Pandikar Amin for his ideas and initiatives which resulted in the transformation of parliament.

"I support all good things such as the proposal to bring back the Parliament Service Act 1963 which is more relevant with current needs and reflects a true separation of power."

The government was reported to be mulling on bringing back the act which was abolished in 1992, in line with the transformation of parliament.

The act would enable the setting up of the Parliamentary Services Commission to manage affairs of administration, management, finance and others.

Tuanku Abdul Halim, who would end his tenure as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12, would be replaced by the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

He created history by being crowned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the second time in 2012 after being crowned for the first time in 1970. — Bernama