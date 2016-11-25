IGP gives Parliament riot suspects until 2pm today to surrender (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament rioters have until 2pm today to surrender to police or face the consequences, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said the police has information on the suspects and will arrest them if they failed to turn themselves in.

"If they don't come and surrender then they will be arrested. We know who they are, we know where they are. This is not something we can take lightly," Khalid told a press conference at Bukit Aman earlier today.

He said the 10 suspects will be investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, and will be liable to two years' imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

Khalid said the police are now investigating several leads including Parliament's visitors log book and MPs who may have let the rioters in.

He also commented that the incident was an embarrassment and must not be allowed to happen again.

"Rioting in Parliament is an embarrassment and must not be allowed to happen. We have to protect the sanctity of Parliament and we will not allow this to continue," Khalid said.

When asked if the rioters can be detained under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act as suggested by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, he said Section 147 of the Penal Code will suffice for now.

Khalid added that no official reports of injuries resulting from the altercation have been filed even though eyewitness accounts indicate that may have been the case.

Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad was attacked by a group of people including a deputy minister's son outside Parliament lobby when he got out of his car.

The incident is believed to be over Khalid's remark that Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is a "sial minister" over allegedly sexist remarks uttered in Parliament.

Tajuddin on Monday said “the only woman here with a Kok" during the day's question and answer session, referring to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, resulting in a war of words in the Dewan Rakyat.