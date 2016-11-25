Police comply with all SOPs in Maria Chin Abdullah's detention, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are complying with all SOPs in Maria Chin Abdullah's detention and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) assured there is no abuse.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) confirmed that Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah is being held in solitary confinement and given a wooden bed without a pillow.

It also said that Maria is in good health and had been interrogated "softly" by the police for three hours during her detention.

