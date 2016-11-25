Kedah hospital says news of abused child's death is false

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Health Department denied that the four-year-old child who was allegedly abused at Paya Nahu Flat in Sungai Petani has died.

Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the victim was still being treated and is in stable condition.

He described the action by a Facebook account owner to erroneously circulate news that the little girl had died as deplorable.

"I was informed by the senior matron at the Children's Ward that the victim is still receiving treatment and is stable," he confirmed in a statement.

Yesterday, Dr Norhizan confirmed that there were injuries on the victim but that she was stable and under medical observation.

Police have detained two suspects, a 26-year-old woman and her male companion aged 34.

On Wednesday at 1.25am, the duo who were also found to be positive for amphetamine were reportedly involved in a heated argument, which led to the discovery of the body of a two-year-old boy wrapped in a blanket inside a fish container in a room at the flat.

The child is believed to be the brother of the girl. — Bernama