Duo who harassed MBSA officer to be charged

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people who harassed a Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) traffic enforcement officer will be charged today.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said they will be charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to prevent a civil servant from discharging his or her duties.

He was referring to an incident where a man and a woman were recorded harassing a female MBSA traffic enforcement officer whom they claimed issued unjustified summons to the woman's vehicle.

"It is clear that they are preventing civil servants from performing their duties and there is an element of sexual harassment as well.

"I advise everyone to not try and bully enforcement officers, especially women, who are performing their duties. We will certainly take action," Khalid told a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

The video went viral on social media, with many calling for action against the man and woman involved in the incident.

In the video, the woman was seen berating the officer and demanded that she cancel the summons, she then called on her male friend to help when the officer said it was not possible.

She tugged on the officer's blouse to take photos while the man threatened violence and prevented the officer, who was calling for help, from leaving.

The two suspects were reportedly arrested shortly after the incident and this was confirmed by Sungai Buloh OCPD Supt Abdul Aziz Awang Darus.

If convicted, the two will be liable to a jail term of two years, a fine, or both.