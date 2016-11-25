Police to crackdown on candlelight vigils

KUALA LUMPUR: Protesters holding nightly candlelight vigils at Dataran Merdeka may face a crackdown soon as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar issued what seems to be a final warning.

Khalid said he is tired of sounding them off and all rallies have to abide by the rule of law or action will be taken against them soon.

"I am tired of giving warnings. As I have said yesterday and the day before, I have given warnings. Those who are at candlelight vigils, be prepared for action.

"All rallies have to follow the rules and the law, if not what use is the law? So, no more. I am tired of giving warnings, prepare for action," he told a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

The vigil is to demand for the release of Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, who has been detained without trial under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) for up to 28 days.

Khalid had earlier said incriminating documents were found in Bersih 2.0's headquarters that are detrimental to Parliamentary democracy but refused to reveal the contents of the documents.

"I have given plenty of explanations on why we arrested her and why we detained her. I know some are asking us to show whatever proof we have. No, that is not the way it works.

"Let us conduct our investigation and we will present our findings to the Attorney General," he said.

Khalid said Maria's period of detention will depend on the investigation but noted that the cops are given up to 28 days under Sosma.

He also denied any allegation of abuse, saying the cops are abiding to all SOPs and international norms, adding that they are not in the business of making her detention comfortable.

"We don't provide hotel rooms for detainees, we don't provide a room with hotel-like facilities to detainees. There are SOPs, rules, and procedures that we have to adhere to.

"As I have said, whatever has been accorded to her is in accordance to lockup rules under the Prison Act and according to international standards.

"No, there is no abuse. I will personally make sure of that," he said.