Zahid: TN50 country's roadmap towards 2050

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2050 National Transformation (TN50) envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is a futuristic policy for the country's roadmap in the next 30 years after 2020, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"After completing the whole of the Vision 2020 agenda, we will see how our nation, our country, our economic system, our products look like as well as what other good things could be accomplished over the next 30 years.

"Umno would be 103 years old in 2050 and, by then, the next generation would surely be expecting a lot of new products," he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama ahead of next week's Umno General Assembly.

Najib, while tabling Budget 2017 in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 21, had announced that the government would activate its national discourse series towards shaping TN50.

The prime minister said TN50 under his patronage would be kick-started through national discourses with the young generation of various races as had been decided by the Cabinet and to be coordinated by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid, an Umno vice president entrusted with discharging the responsibilities of the party deputy president, said TN50 would take into consideration the views and ideas of all interested parties so that the end product would be to everyone's desire.

"Don't leave out even one group so they will feel that TN50 is part of them and that the product is what they had presented to become a policy that would be translated in the form of implementation," he said.

The deputy prime minister also stressed that Umno and Barisan Nasional were committed to realising Vision 2020 which still had a balance of three years.

He said the implementation of Vision 2020 as a national agenda would continue even though its initiator was no longer in the ruling party.

"I am of the view that we should differentiate between a personal vision and a national vision.

"We are committed to implementing it as a national vision even though that person is outside," he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the Home Minister, said Malaysia was on track to achieving the target set in the vision, particularly in becoming a developed nation, albeit in its own mould.

"InsyaAllah (God willing), we will reach the goal with the projected per capita income, despite constraints aggravated by external factors at the global level, to achieve an average GDP growth rate of 8%," he said. — Bernama