PKNS contributes RM100k worth of equipment for people with disabilities

Posted on 25 November 2016 - 03:25pm Last updated on 25 November 2016 - 05:51pm

KLANG: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) today handed over RM100,000 worth of support equipment for 26 selected people with disabilities in the state.

It was carried out under PKNS' corporal social responsibility (CSR) programme with the cooperation of the Social Welfare Department, now in its third year of running.

The equipment included special spectacles, hearing aid, wheel chairs, prosthetic legs, special shoes and motorcycles.

Present at the event were PKNS deputy general manager Siti Zubaidah Abdul Jabar and Selangor Social Wefare director Zuhaimi Omar.

One of the recipients was Muhammad Amirrul Azwan Aziz (rpt: Muhammad Amirrul Azwan), 21, who received a specially modified motorcycle. — Bernama