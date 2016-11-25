Unregistered medicines worth of more than RM207k seized in Labuan

LABUAN: The Labuan Health Department has seized unapproved drugs with scheduled poisons worth about RM207,602, so far this year.

Last year, its seizure was recorded at RM152,416.

Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said this year's seizure was carried out at pharmacies and entry points.

During the raids as of October, the department found a total of 112 medicine-selling premises operating without licence, he said at a Dialogue and Appreciation Night last night.

During the programme, chairmen of Communication for Behavioral Impact (COMBI) and the media fraternity comprising the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), New Sabah Times, Radio Television Malaysia (RML Labuan), Sea Hua Daily News, Overseas Chinese Daily News (OCDN), Labuan Times and Labuan Information Department received certificates of appreciation for highlighting various health issues to the public.

Meanwhile, the department has recorded 216 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HMD) so far this year, tuberculosis (106), hepatitis B (34), leptospirosis (32), gonorrhoea (14), dengue fever (13), HIV infection (five), typhoid and paratyphoid fevers (three) and hepatitis A and B (one each).

"The infectious disease outbreak is controllable here as a result of consistent educational campaigns and engagement programmes. We are glad to note there is no food poisoning, cholera or rabies cases recorded this year, except one malaria case last year," said Dr Ismuni. — Bernama