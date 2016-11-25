Group of 12 surrender over Parliament fracas

PETALING JAYA: Twelve members from Umno Pasir Salak turned themselves in to police over a rioting incident in Parliament on Thursday.

Sentul police chief ACP R. Munusamy said 12 of them including the son of Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman turned themselves in for questioning at 9am.

"We will record their statements after Friday prayers and expect to finish late evening," he said.

Munusamy said they would be remanded in Jinjang tomorrow.

He said police identified 10 people who were allegedly part of the ruckus yesterday.

"Another two surrendered after they were also seen in video footage of the incident," said Munusamy.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (IGP) said the Parliament rioters have until 2pm today to surrender to police or face the consequences.

He said the police has information on the suspects and will arrest them if they failed to turn themselves in.

Khalid added that the suspects will be investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, and will be liable to two years' imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

A confrontation erupted in front of the Dewan Rakyat building entrance yesterday when a group of more than 10 people tried to attack Amanah's Shah Alam MP Abdul Khalid Samad.

The group had charged at Abdul Khalid, shouting profanities at him as soon as he stepped out of his car on arrival at the building at about 10.45am, but Parliament security personnel prevented them from hurting the lawmaker and escorted him into the building.

The attack is believed to be linked to an altercation between Abdul Khalid and Tajuddin in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.