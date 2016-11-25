Rafizi resigns as PKR sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli has resigned as PKR secretary-general due to his conviction on two charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and will be replaced by Datuk Saifuddin Nasution.

Rafizi said in a statement today that even though the case is still on appeal, he will be disqualified to contest in elections and to hold party posts if it proved unsuccessful.

"Even though the appeal process is ongoing, I view the need for PKR to build a strong party machinery to face GE14 seriously.

"If I continue as secretary-general, the uncertainty of my legal qualification can give room to political opponents to exploit and stunt the party's preparations," he said.

Rafizi said he does not wish to unnecessarily burden the party and his resignation is effective immediately.

However, he said, he will continue to serve as an elected vice-president with the mandate given to him by party members as best as he can until the law decides otherwise.

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail confirmed that she had received his resignation letter and that she had informed the party's political bureau of the matter.

Wan Azizah said Saifuddin will be a fitting replacement as he has been in the leadership ranks of PKR for decades, also serving as the Party's first strategic director.

She thanked Rafizi for his service as secretary-general since 2014, especially for helping her through her husband and PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's imprisonment.

Rafizi received an 18-month jail sentence for unauthorised possession of Page 98 of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Audit Report, a classified document.

He received another 18-month sentence for exposing the contents of the report at a press conference in Parliament's lobby on March 24, and the sentences are to run concurrently.