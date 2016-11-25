Malaysians abroad shouldn't speak ill of country, says High Commissioner

LONDON: Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Datuk Ahmad Rasidi Hazizi said Malaysians abroad, including those who disagree with the government, should never speak ill of their country.

"There will always be room for disagreement but one shouldn't misuse this freedom (to dissent) to misrepresent the country or tarnish its image," he said.

He said that Malaysians had a lot to thank for despite the hard times.

They were far better off than people in most developing countries, he added.

Ahmad Rasidi said there were almost 18,000 Malaysian students in the United Kingdom, most whom were not funded by the government.

"It just goes to show that many Malaysians are successful in their business or their line of work to the extent that they can afford to send their children overseas to study," he said.

He said that Malaysians here should be especially proud because Malaysia was among the five top countries investing in the property market in the UK.

Also, Malaysians own two football clubs in the UK - QPR and Cardiff City. — Bernama