Pregnant woman among seven detained in scratch & win cheating case

IPOH: A pregnant woman was among seven people detained in a scratch and win cheating scam, involving losses amounting to more than RM300,000, reported in the city since last year.

Perak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Lee Ewe Kiang said the 22-year-old woman, who is seven-months pregnant, was detained last Wednesday, together with a Vietnamese woman and five men, who are in their 20s and 30s, at the Prima Kondominium Bercham.

"The Vietnamese woman and two of the men were detained while they were in a Proton Wira in the condominium compound, while the other four individuals, including the pregnant woman, were detained in a house unit at the condominium.

"During the arrest, police also seized various items including jewellery, handbags, handphones, watches and cash," he told a media conference here today.

He said the suspects would be in remand for four days to facilitate investigation.

They were believed involved in five of the cheating cases reported in the city, involving losses of RM307,450, he said, adding that the latest victim was a vegetable seller, who lost RM31,000.

"Police are looking for a man, believed to be the main suspect. He is also believed to have fled with the vegetable seller's money," he said.

On the seven people arrested, Lee said all had previous records involving similar cheating cases. — Bernama